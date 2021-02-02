Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1,066.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 248,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SM Energy worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 6.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.