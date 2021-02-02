Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 552,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

