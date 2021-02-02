Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

