Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 70.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

In other First Horizon news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

