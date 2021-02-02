Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

