Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

