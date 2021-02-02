Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Shares of BIO opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

