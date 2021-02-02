Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

