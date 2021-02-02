Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

