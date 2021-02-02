Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 158,810 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

