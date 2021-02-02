Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $214.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.95. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.