Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71,718 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

