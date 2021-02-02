Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,412 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IFF stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

