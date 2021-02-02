Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

