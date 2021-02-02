NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 58% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. NIX has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $78,701.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,595.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.37 or 0.04233829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00417307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00501773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00423005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00262284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021463 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,690,953 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

