Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 387,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 191,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

