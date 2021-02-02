Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Shares Down 28.6%

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)’s share price fell 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

