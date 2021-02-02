Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0289 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Noir has a market capitalization of $590,133.73 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 225.8% against the dollar. One Noir token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00177209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.99 or 0.01909363 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,432,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

