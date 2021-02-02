Noir Price Reaches $0.0281 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Noir has a market capitalization of $573,482.11 and $1,066.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 211.1% higher against the dollar. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00186204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $788.92 or 0.02275986 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,431,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

