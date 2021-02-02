Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

