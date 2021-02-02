Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) EVP Sells $338,663.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NSC traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.35. 1,190,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $222.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,448,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

