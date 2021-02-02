Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $136,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.