Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $126,250,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

NYSE:NSC opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.