Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) traded down 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 61,116,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 57,514,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.61.

The firm has a market cap of $315.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 371,877 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

