Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Northern Trust by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 145,036 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

