Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

