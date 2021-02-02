Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

