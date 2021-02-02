NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.