Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) Shares Gap Up to $825.00

Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) (LON:NCYT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $825.00, but opened at $895.00. Novacyt S.A. (NCYT.L) shares last traded at $879.00, with a volume of 619,787 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £614.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 671.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other news, insider Edwin Snape bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,722 ($10,088.84).

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

