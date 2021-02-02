Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. 41,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

