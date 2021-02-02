NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246,832 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

