NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,094,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,416,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get NOW alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $957.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 4,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 183,152 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NOW by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.