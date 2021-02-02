NPCoin Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $412,559.82 and approximately $285.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007286 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

