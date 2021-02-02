NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.48

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 1595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get NSK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.