NuBits (USNBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $747.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001176 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00348076 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

