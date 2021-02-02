NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,631.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009676 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,474,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,373,167 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

