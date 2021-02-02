NuShares Price Reaches $0.0002 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $759.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009899 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,441,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,340,487 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.