Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE NAZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 51,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,680. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.
