Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE NAZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 51,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,680. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

