Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE NAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 148,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.66.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
