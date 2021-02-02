Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:NXC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.33.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
