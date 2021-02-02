Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,048. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

