Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,048. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.