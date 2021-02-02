Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 71,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,540. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

