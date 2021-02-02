Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 71,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,540. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
