Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE JFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 1,450,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.37.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
