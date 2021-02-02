Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE JFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 1,450,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.