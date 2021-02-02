Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
JRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 343,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.08.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
