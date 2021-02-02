Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 9,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
