Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 9,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

