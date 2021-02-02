Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 28,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,873. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

