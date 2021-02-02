Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NID traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

