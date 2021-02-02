Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NID traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
