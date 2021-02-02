Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NIQ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 47,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,243. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
