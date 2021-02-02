Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NIQ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 47,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,243. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

