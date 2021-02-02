Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 17,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

