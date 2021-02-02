Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 17,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.
