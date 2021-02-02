Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

