Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.